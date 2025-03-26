Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Ex-EFL winger Adrian Clarke has praised Blackpool for their good recent form, but he feels that the Seasiders have left it too late to get into the playoff spots in League One.

Steve Bruce’s side sit tenth in the league table, with 54 points in 38 games and seven points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town.

They have now won three of their last four League One games, losing only to Leyton Orient by a 2-1 margin in the middle of this month.

Clarke has given Bruce credit for getting his attackers, Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis, playing well and scoring goals, and he feels that they are currently playing well enough to clinch a top-six place.

However, he also admitted that he feels Blackpool probably have started playing well too late to give themselves a chance to finish in the playoff spots.

“If anyone is going to make a late charge from nowhere, it could be Blackpool, three wins from [last] four [league games] obviously”, Clarke said about the Seasiders on the EFL All Access (10:51).

“He [Bruce] has got them going, hasn’t he? They are scoring goals – they are in playoff form.

Opposition Result Northampton Town (A) 0-2 Leyton Orient (H) 1-2 Cambridge United (H) 2-1 Barnsley (A) 0-3 Blackpool’s last four games

“If you look at their last eight games, they have the sixth-highest number of points, so they are playing well enough to get into the playoffs, but they have got to hope for a few favours.

“I think the difference now is, they are scoring more; he has got two experienced guys up top – Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis.

“Ennis has got four in eight, Fletcher has got five in eight, so he has the frontmen going, and if they can keep going, you never know.

“But I think they have left their run a little bit too late, Blackpool.”

The Seasiders will need to be absolutely flawless in their remaining eight games, but their penultimate game of the season is against Birmingham City, who have been the juggernauts of the division.

Bruce’s men will look to make positive use of their momentum when they face Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend.