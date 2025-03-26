Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke feels that Wrexham have a vastly experienced boss in the shape of Phil Parkinson, and he thinks the players with more experience will give the Red Dragons the edge over Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Birmingham City and Wrexham have been the most financially-backed teams in League One this season, and Blues have more or less confirmed their place in the Championship next term.

Wrexham are sitting right behind them in the standings, but Wycombe Wanderers are chasing the Welsh giants for the second automatic promotion spot.

Ryan Reynolds’ side are three points above the Chairboys, but Mike Dodds’ men have one game in hand to catch up, and they have better goal difference than Wrexham as well.

However, former EFL winger Clarke believes that Wrexham have comparatively easier fixtures, and he feels they have players with more experience, which will contribute to better game management.

The 50-year-old dubbed Parkinson a supremely experienced boss, who he thinks has enough up his sleeve to gain automatic promotion to the Championship over Wycombe Wanderers.

“I would maybe just give Wrexham the edge [over Wycombe Wanderers], because their run-in looks easier, looks like they have got slightly better fixtures”, Clarke said on EFL All Access (9:52).

Opponents Date Exeter City (A) 29th March Cambridge United (A) 1st April Burton Albion (H) 5th April Wigan Athletic (A) 12th April Bristol Rovers (H) 18th April Blackpool (A) 21st April Charlton Athletic (H) 26th April Lincoln City (A) 3rd May Wrexham’s remaining fixtures this season

“But also, Phil Parkinson is supremely experienced; Mike Dodds at Wycombe is new to the club, a lot of new players, [they have] not been in this position before, that might be what swings it towards Wrexham’s favour.

“They have got a lot of experienced individuals on the pitch that will probably be able to manage games smartly between now and the end of the season.

“So, yes, I just give Wrexham the edge.”

Wrexham have eight games left in their season, and they will look to use all their experience to mastermind an automatic promotion spot over Dodds-managed Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys have shown their quality this season as well, and they will need to be at their best to outsmart Parkinson’s team by the end of the campaign.