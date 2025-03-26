Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold that he cannot be relaxed about his defending when he moves to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old full-back is on the verge of joining Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, with his Liverpool contract set to expire in June.

Alexander-Arnold has featured regularly for Arne Slot’s men this campaign and has contributed with his ten goal involvements in 39 matches in all competitions.

The Reds academy graduate has been exceptional going forward, but there have been questions around his defensive capabilities.

Burley believes that the 26-year-old’s defensive shortcomings could be exposed by Real Madrid’s disjointed backline and commented on how on occasion Alexander-Arnold can be shocking at the back.

He feels that the Reds defence is better organised than Los Blancos’ and players like Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate covered the full-back’s mistakes at the back.

Burley warned Alexander-Arnold that he cannot be relaxed with his defending as Dani Carvajal, who he thinks has been one of the best full-backs of the modern era will be there to take his spot in the Real Madrid starting line-up.

Burley said on ESPN FC (3:36): “It is been a dysfunctional and disjointed [Real Madrid] backline which has not been the case at Liverpool

“Generally, that is been Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate and they have managed to sort of cover for him [Alexander-Arnold].

“They have not had that solidity at Real Madrid but what happens when Dani Carvajal is back to full fitness, he is one of the best full-backs of the modern era.

Season Goals Conceded 2024/25 (ongoing) 27 2023/24 26 2022/23 36 Real Madrid’s goals conceded in La Liga

“So, there is a lot of pressure on Alexander-Arnold going to Real Madrid.

“Unless Carvajal does not return as the same player and I know he is in his 30s, it is not as simple as he can just swan in there and be very relaxed about his defending.

“When the guys were looking at the clips of bad defending, you could have looked through game after game after game, but when he gets it bad, it is really bad.”

Slot’s men are set to return to action on Wednesday, when they welcome their Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold’s performances will be under the microscope from now until the end of the campaign.