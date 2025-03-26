Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Dutch international Marciano Vink thinks that half of Europe is showing interest in Liverpool target Jorrel Hato because he is a very good player.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot might have to introduce fresh faces in the defence with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts set to expire in June and Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson entering the final year of their contracts with the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit are planning to add a left-back in the summer and Ajax star Hato, who is also capable of playing in the centre-back role, is on their list of potential candidates.

Hato featured last Friday for the Dutch national team against Spain in the Nations League encounter, where his performances earned him praise from Liverpool star Van Dijk.

Vink is of the opinion that everyone is a fan of the 19-year-old left-back and pointed out that Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman praised Hato for his display against Spain last week despite the player seeing a red card at the end of the game.

The former Dutch star thinks the reason behind half of the European outfits being after Hato’s signature is because the youngster is a very good footballer.

When talking about Koeman liking the youngster, Vink told Dutch broadcaster ESPN (via Voetbal Primeur): “Yes, but who doesn’t [like him]? We are all fans of Hato.

Competition Games Goal contributions Cautions Eredivisie 23 8 5 Europa League 11 – 4 Europa League Qualifiers 6 1 2 Dutch Cup 2 – – Jorell Hato’s season so far

“And Koeman also thought Hato did super well against Spain, didn’t he? Apart from that red card and that mistake.

“He is just a very good player.

“It is also not for nothing that he is in the interest of half of Europe.”

Hato is on the transfer wish list for Spanish giants Real Madrid as well and Liverpool may face tough competition from several other European outfits to land Hato in the summer, if they do make a push for him.

The 19-year-old has been a regular at Ajax and has featured 42 games in all competitions for the Dutch outfit while racking up eleven cautions.