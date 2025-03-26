George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that the winners of the Sheffield United versus Burnley game will go up automatically, along with Leeds United.

At present, just two points separate the top three teams in the Championship, with Leeds enjoying the bragging rights in terms of goal difference.

Leeds, who are in action against Swansea City this weekend and are tipped to win in our match preview, are favoured by Clarke to win the Championship title.

That would leave Sheffield United and Burnley fighting for the other automatic promotion spot and the two teams still have to play each other, with that game happening next month.

Clarke is of the view that whoever wins that clash will ultimately go up automatically with Leeds.

“I think we are in for a really good ride between now and the end of the season”, Clarke said on What the EFL (24:21).

“Burnley versus Sheffield United is the game, that is the one – 21st April is a must watch.

“And I think it will decide, who – if there is a winner in that game – I think the winner of that game will go up with Leeds.”

Position Team 1st Leeds United 2nd Sheffield United 3rd Sunderland 4th Burnley 5th Bristol City 6th Coventry City Top six Championship teams by home record this season

Clarke also took time to speak about his preference towards Burnley, who he believes have been better than Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United and could ultimately clinch it.

“My eye test when I have watched these teams in the flesh and on the TV is that I like Burnley more.

“So I am going to go for Burnley to beat Sheffield United even though their record is crazy good.

“We all know what their strengths are.”

Burnley beat the Blades 2-0 at Bramall Lane the last time the two teams met back in December.