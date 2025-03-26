George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Leeds United will eventually win the Championship title, despite their wobble, given the kind of firepower they have in their ranks.

Daniel Farke’s team have stuttered a bit in their last four league games, winning just one, drawing two and losing the other.

Those results have allowed two of their closest competitors, Sheffield United and Burnley, to catch up, with the former currently trailing only in terms of goal difference, and the latter by two points.

Taking a look at what the Whites have got ahead of them, Clarke insisted that they are all winnable games barring the one at the Riverside against Middlesbrough.

And the 50-year-old is confident that Leeds can win the Championship title despite the wobble.

“Leeds are having a wobble”, Clarke said on What the EFL (24:42).

“But they have got four very winnable home games.

“They have got the bottom two away, Oxford away as well, which is very winnable for a team like them.

Position Team 1st Coventry City 2nd Burnley 3rd Sheffield United 4th Bristol City 5th Leeds United 6th Hull City Top six in Championship table based on last six games

“You would probably say that Middlesbrough at the Riverside is the toughest one.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they went there and won there as well.

“I do think Leeds will be champions, I think they have got the firepower.”

Leeds will resume their campaign with a home match against Swansea City at the weekend, which you can read previewed and predicted here, and then will visit Luton and Middlesbrough simultaneously early next month.

The Whites did lose the initiative in the race for an automatic promotion spot last term and Farke will hope that experience does not lead to nerves getting into the group.