Fixture: Leeds United vs Swansea City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15.00 UK Time

It is still too early to say that the panic button has been pressed inside Daniel Farke’s dressing room as Leeds aim to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season.

On 1st April last year the Whites were placed second with 86 points, leading third-placed Leicester City and fourth-placed Southampton. They missed out on automatic promotion and then were beaten by the Saints in the playoff final.

It was indeed a heart-breaking experience and one that they would love to avoid this year. But the last few matches have not been a reflection of their desire. Following the 3-1 win over Sheffield United last month, Leeds were placed comfortably on top of the pile enjoying a five-point lead.

Now though after two draws and one defeat, the lead has been bridged, with only goal difference keeping them on top. Burnley are also breathing down their necks and trail just by two points.

In the current context, the first match after the international break against Swansea City holds optimal importance for Joel Piroe and his team-mates.

Swansea City have issues of their own to take care of. The club sacked manager Luke Williams in February following a dismal run which saw them lose seven of nine Championship matches.

Alan Sheehan was given the job on a temporary basis but there has hardly been any marked change in the team’s form. They have lost their last two games and the Leeds match is a chance for them to bounce back.

With eight games remaining, the Welsh side do not run any immediate risk of getting relegated from the division but an improvement in form is definitely a need of the hour.

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: DWLDW

Swansea City: LLWDW

Predicted Teams

Leeds United Swansea City Meslier Vigouroux Bogle Key Rodon Delcroix Struijk Cabango Firpo Tymon Tanaka Franco Rothwell O’Brien James Ronald Aaronson Cullen Solomon Eom Piroe Vipotnik Predicted teams

Key Men

Leeds United

Farke will put his faith in the usual suspects and will hardly dare taking unnecessary risks. Hence the onus of scoring goals will be on Joel Piroe more than anybody else.

The 25-year-old already has 15 goals to his name and will want to add to that tally to help him reach the personal milestone of 20 goals for the season.

Yet another former Swansea man, Dan James, can also hold the key as the hosts try to break the visitors down from down the flanks.

In defence, in-form full-back Junior Firpo will be important, providing them with the chance to break out from the back. He will also give the Leeds United team more width.

Swansea City

For Swansea a lot will depend on their ability to break down the Leeds United attack. Hence the two full-backs – Joshua Key and Josh Tymon will have to take a lot of responsibility. Swansea’s ploy of countering Leeds will also go through the duo and they could find themselves exhausted at the end of the day.

It could be a big game for Swansea’s front man Zan Vipotnik, who is still to hit his best goalscoring form. Standing at six feet one inch he could be an aerial presence inside the box for Welsh team.

Result Competition Swansea City 3-4 Leeds United Championship Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

For Saturday’s hosts, the meeting with Swansea holds immense importance as a negative result could have a damning effect on their chances to secure promotion for the second year running.

Farke will use all his experience and footballing acumen to get the Leeds United ship to the shore. Both managers prefer using the same 4-2-3-1 formation in which the two full-backs have important roles to play.

However, given the form the Leeds full-backs have shown this season, they are bound to give the hosts an edge over the others.

Swansea, on the other hand, will look to break up the Whites’ attacking play, trying to prevent the two Leeds wide men from crossing the ball beyond their final line of defence by breaking the offside trap.

The Yorkshire team’s impressive home form can however, could eventually make the difference.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 1-0 Swansea City