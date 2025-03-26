George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has described Bradford City’s win at the weekend against Colchester United as the performance of a title-winning side.

The Bantams are having a fine season, and they are one of the favourites to finally get out of League Two after a long six-year stay in the English fourth tier.

Graham Alexander’s side are currently sitting only a point behind top-of-the-table Walsall, who have been very poor in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last six league games.

Bradford had the chance to go top, but lost back-to-back games against Gillingham and Tranmere Rovers earlier this month.

Clarke however has made no secret regarding how much he was impressed with the Bantams’ performance against Colchester at Valley Parade, where they picked up a 4-1 win.

The ex-EFL star feels that Bradford’s statement win against Colchester was the performance of a title-winning side, and suggested that the Bantams will fancy themselves to win the League Two title this year.

“I would not write off Colchester, I do not think their season is done; I think they can make the playoffs”, Clarke said on EFL All Access (39:56) about the Bradford vs Colchester game.

Position Teams 1st Walsall 2nd Bradford City 3rd AFC Wimbledon 4th Port Vale 5th Doncaster Rovers 6th Notts County Current top six of League Two

“But, for me, that [Bradford] win, the nature of it, the quality of it, that was maybe of a title-winning side that we saw at the weekend.

“With Walsall floundering, Bradford will actually fancy themselves lifting the league title now.”

Three of Bradford’s eight remaining league games are at home, where they have been immaculate this season, but the rest of the five away games need to be dealt with very carefully by Alexander’s men.

The Bantams face 20th-placed Accrington Stanley on Saturday and will look to register all three points to overtake a stumbling Walsall side at the top of the table.