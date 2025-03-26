Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that it will be a real test for Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris to keep his team at the races between now and the start of the playoffs.

With 69 points from 38 games, the Black Cats are securely placed in the top six and lead seventh-placed Bristol City by 12 points.

The top two automatic promotion spots look out of reach for Sunderland as they are eleven points off the pace and there seems little chance of an implosion from two of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Taking the current situation into consideration, Parkin believes that Sunderland manager Le Bris will find it difficult to keep his team motivated between now and when the playoffs get going.

“It is a test I think for the manager to keep them at it”, Parkin told the Championship Check-In show (13:37).

“It is a difficult predicament because you have got so long now until the playoffs and it is an inevitability [that they will finish in the top six].

“So keeping the wins coming is going to be tough I think in the weeks ahead.”

Club Years Lorient B 2015-2022 Lorient 2022-2024 Sunderland 2024- Regis Le Bris’ managerial history

Following the international break, the Black Cats are set to resume action with a home match against Millwall, as Le Bris looks to motivate his men.

Sunderland have won just two of their last six Championship outings and have a number of tests against playoff hopefuls coming up in the weeks ahead.

West Brom, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers, who all have ambitions of finishing in a playoff place, are set to face Sunderland before the regular season comes to an end.

At present, Coventry City would be the team Sunderland face in the playoff semi-final stage.