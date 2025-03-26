Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is of the view that Unai Emery is the perfect manager to help players grow, which is a major selling point when it comes to attracting potential signings.

The Birmingham outfit appointed Emery as their manager in November 2022 and with the Spanish tactician, they secured a position in the Champions League last season and they are currently in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Emery has also managed to improve players in the form of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, who were deemed surplus to requirements at their parent clubs and with their help are dreaming of securing a European spot for next season.

Monchi, who worked with Emery at Sevilla, pointed out that the Spanish tactician has history of helping players develop, which he is showcasing at Aston Villa and Rashford and Asensio are prime examples.

He pointed out that Emery is someone who is not satisfied with just fighting for a top eight position in the Premier League and wants to help Aston Villa and the players at the club keep growing.

“Unai is a coach who has historically helped players grow”, Monchi told Spanish radio station Radio Marca.

“There are players like Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio who have grown since Unai’s arrival.

Player Signed from Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund Andres Garcia Levante Axel Disasi Chelsea Marcus Rashford Manchester United Marco Asensio Paris Saint-Germain Aston Villa’s winter window signings

“Coming here improves the player and that is our main argument, beyond offering a project that is fighting for the top eight in the Champions League, who wants to keep growing and who wants to keep playing in Europe”.

Aston Villa are set to face Emery’s former club Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter final of the Champions League with the first leg set to be played on 9th April at the Parc des Princes.

Villa also have an opportunity to seal a place in the FA Cup semi-final when they take on Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End on Sunday.

Aston Villa will put the attraction of playing under Emery to the test once again in the summer transfer window.