Aston Villa’s hierarchy increasingly think that the next step for Villa starlet Triston Rowe is to go on a loan spell, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old right-back was part of the West Bromwich Albion academy system and he joined Aston Villa in 2021.

Aston Villa academy director Mark Harrison, who worked at West Brom before joining the Birmingham outfit, played a major role in signing Rowe.

Before opting to sign for Villa, the young right-back visited several London clubs and outfits from the north west of England.

Rowe is highly rated by Aston Villa’s hierarchy and he has featured regularly in the Premier League 2 for the club’s development side.

The young right-back has caught the attention of Unai Emery and he has been given the opportunity to train with Aston Villa’s first team on several occasions.

Rowe was on the bench during Aston Villa’s game against Cardiff City in the FA Cup fifth round on 28th February.

Competition Mintues Premier League 2 1,130 UEFA Youth League 720 EFL Trophy 283 Rowe’s game time so far this season

Now it has been claimed that the club hierarchy feel that the next step in Rowe’s development is to send him on loan to help him with regular first-team minutes.

Emery might want to take a look at the 18-year-old in the club’s pre-season training camp before sending him on a loan in the summer.

The young right-back has featured in all eight games in the UEFA Youth League this season and has been one of their standout performers.

Rowe has yet to make his first-team debut and before the season ends, he will be hoping that the Spanish tactician will hand him that opportunity.