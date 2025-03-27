Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is looking to avenge the defeat from the previous fixture against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Bristol Rovers are having an inconsistent campaign in League One, battling against relegation, as they sit 20th with eight league games to go in the season.

They are only one spot above the relegation zone and at the weekend they are set to take on 17th-placed Mansfield Town at the Memorial Stadium.

The Gas are coming into the game on the back of consecutive losses against Lincoln City and Crawley Town, respectively, while Mansfield Town’s late 2-1 victory against Barnsley will give them a major confidence boost.

Stags’ boss Clough feels that the Gas look like a very different team depending on whether they are at home or away, and he stressed that it will be a nice challenge for his side.

The 59-year-old believes Bristol Rovers will feel hard done by due to their loss against Crawley Town last time out.

“I think they are a different side at home than they are away, it will be a good challenge for us”, Clough told the Stags media (5:02).

Home record Away record 18 games played 20 games played 9 wins, 4 draws, 5 losses 3 wins, 2 draws, 15 losses 31 points collected 11 points collected Bristol Rovers’ home and away form this season

“They were disappointed with their defeat on Saturday at Crawley and the manner of it, from what I have seen, so it will be a nice challenge.

“I just want us to go and play, relax as much as we can and get something from the game.”

Clough admits he still remembers the previous meeting with Bristol Rovers this year, which ended 1-0 to the Gas, and is spying a chance at revenge.

Expanding on Bristol Rovers’ contrasting home and away form, Clough added: “I think when the crowd gets behind them, I think they get more on people’s faces and everything.

“One of the few victories they have on the road was at our place, a few months ago.

“It was another game where we could have had and we should have had something from.

“So, it would be nice to avenge that [loss] in some ways.”

Inigo Calderon’s men will need to pick up their form starting this Saturday as they are looking over their shoulder to make sure they are safe for another season in League One.