Rangers manager Barry Ferguson has urged Nicolas Raskin to produce performances week in and week out for the Gers, after the 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium last week.

The midfielder has featured regularly for Scottish giants, making 39 appearances in all competitions while also registering eight goal contributions.

Sitting 13 points behind their arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and having already been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park in the fifth round, the Gers have experienced a very poor domestically season.

However, Ferguson’s men are in the Europa League quarter-finals, after they beat Fenerbahce in the Round of 16 on penalties.

Rangers won the first leg 3-1 against Jose Mourinho’s team, with Raskin setting up the third goal for Vaclav Cerny, who scored a brace.

Raskin shone for Belgium over the international break and saw his performance hailed by a former Belgian top flight star.

The Gers boss stated that the 24-year-old should not just be satisfied after debuting for his nation though, but instead should be focused to become a regular member of the Belgian national team set-up.

Ferguson feels Raskin has a lot of good players around him at Rangers and urged him to consistently perform for the Gers in their upcoming matches.

He said at a press conference: “These guys have played at the highest level for many years and also when he comes back here, he has got a good coaching staff that will keep driving them on.

Club Years Gent 2018-2019 Standard Liege 2019-2023 Rangers 2023- Nicolas Raskin’s career history

“He has got good players alongside him, the key for Nico is he has to understand that it is not just a case of being happy that he has made the first appearance.

“He has got to have the drive and determination to go and make 50, 60, 70 appearances for his national team.

“But he also has to understand that he needs to produce the performances week in week out here at Rangers.”

The Gers will be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Dens Park to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, which we preview here.

With the previous meeting between the two clubs ending 1-1, Rangers will look to secure the three points against the Dark Blues at the weekend as the club look to build momentum before their Europa League quarter-final tie next month against Athletic Bilbao.