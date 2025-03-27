Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Barry Ferguson has made it clear that he wants on-loan attacker Vaclav Cerny to stay at the club as he feels the Czech Republic international has been a difference-maker for his side.

The 27-year-old attacker joined the Glasgow giants from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg on a season-long spell and Rangers have an option to keep him on a permanent basis for a fee of £5.5m.

Even though the Gers are not having a very good season, Cerny has certainly been an exception with performances across all competitions.

The Czech attacker has regularly featured for the Gers all season, clocking 3,369 minutes in 44 matches, contributing to 24 golas directly in the process as well.

Ferguson has admitted that Cerny has been excellent since he has come in, and he kept no secrets about his willingness to keep the 27-year-old at the club beyond his loan spell.

“Cerny has been outstanding since I have come in – I have asked him to do things that may not previously have been a part of his game”, Ferguson told a press conference about the in-form Czech forward.

“He is a difference-maker, and his work without the ball has been excellent.

Competiton Games and goal contributions Scottish Premiership 27 games played, 11 goals and 2 assists Europa League 10 games played, 6 goals and 2 assists Scottish League Cup 4 games played, no goals and 2 assists Scottish Cup 1 game played, no goal contribution Champions League Qualifiers 2 games played, no goals and 1 assist Cerny’s season at Rangers so far

“I would love to see him stay at the club.”

Cerny’s good form could well mean he has a number of options on the table when the end of his loan is reached in the summer and whether he will be keen to stay at Ibrox is open to question.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will be able to find the money for Cerny and if they will be able to keep him at the club to aid their future plans.

Ferguson is likely to have been open with the club power-brokers about how highly he rates the attacker.

