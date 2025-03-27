Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris believes that weekend opponents Millwall are good at exploiting spaces and stressed that Alex Neil’s side are well organised.

The Black Cats lost their last game to Frank Lampard’s playoff-chasing Coventry City away from home on 15th March, which all but ended any faint automatic promotion hopes.

However, Sunderland are in a good position, sitting fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games, with a handsome 12-point lead over seventh-placed Bristol City with eight games remaining.

That means Le Bris faces a test, in the view of former Championship hitman Sam Parkin.

After the international break, on Saturday, Sunderland are set to face Millwall, led by former Black Cats boss Neil and Le Bris thinks that the Lions are a strong team out of position and exploiting spaces.

He stated that Sunderland will need to prepare to tackle different elements of Millwall and warned his team that they cannot be like they were against Coventry City.

“We have to respect Millwall because they are a strong team; they are really well organised, strong out of position, good at exploiting the spaces when they come out of the ball”, Le Bris said at a press conference (10:21).

“It will be a tough game again, so the main focus is always us.

Date Game Result 23/11/24 Millwall vs Sunderland 1-1 20/04/24 Sunderland vs Millwall 0-1 02/12/23 Millwall vs Sunderland 1-1 Last three results between Millwall vs Sunderland

“We have to take into account different elements of the opponent, but we have to play our best football again, which was not the case at Coventry; that was really clear.”

Sunderland have not won against Millwall in their last four encounters and their last meeting at the Den ended up a 1-1 draw.

Le Bris has an injury crisis on his hands in the left-back position, with Dennis Cirkin, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Niall Huggins unavailable for the game.

The Sunderland boss might turn to Trai Hume, who has played in the left-back role before, to help his team in the position.