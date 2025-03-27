Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes that Brendan Aaronson is up again following a brief dry spell and will again start contributing to the cause of the team.

The US international’s last goal in a Leeds shirt came back at the start of February but it has since been a disappointment on a personal level.

He has come close to scoring a few times, though, giving his manager no reason to worry.

According to Farke, Aaronson is a player that gives everything for the team and his workload both on and off the pitch is impressive.

Having watched the player in training of late, scoring goals and assisting team-mates, Farke believes that the brief dry spell is over and the team will benefit from him in the run-in, which starts against Swansea City and is previewed here.

Reflecting back on Aaronson’s struggles with Union Berlin last season, the German manager said at a press conference (29:29): “You must not forget that he had two difficult years, he came back, had something to prove in the summer.

“For us, I would say he was outstanding for a pretty long period, chipped in goals, with assists, with endless workload and it is football.

“So, it is more or less like you can’t burn like a candle from both sides over 46 games.

“You will also head here and there sometimes in a bit more challenging spell.

“He had a bit more difficult spell not in terms of his workload for the team because he is always outstanding in these terms.

“But his end products were really good in the beginning and the middle third of the season.

“It has dried up for a few weeks and then he was there in such an unlucky situation at QPR.

“He is a player who always gives everything gives such a work ethic into his work. He is pretty disappointed.”

Farke added that time off over the international break was much to Aaronson’s benefit and now he looks sharper.

“For him it was beneficial that he was left out of the US squad.

“It was good to let him recharge for a few days because although he has so much energy, even his tank is empty.

“But you could feel in the last days of training that he is recharged and looks much sharper.

“He scored many goals in training and assisted a lot.

“Workload is like always relentless and he is up again and it is important; we need him on the up in the last eight games.”

The player himself has been vocal about his dip in form, expressing his desire to improve quickly.

With Leeds sweating over the injury to Willy Gnonto, Aaronson could once again be used in the number ten role against Swansea City on Saturday.