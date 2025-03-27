Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight star Marvin Bartley believes that most of the Rangers fans want the club to buy Vaclav Cerny permanently and for the fee that has been cited, it would be a no-brainer.

Cerny has been one of Rangers’ brightest players this season and after initial criticism from fans, they have gone on to take a liking to him.

The 27-year-old has already featured in 44 games for the club, scoring 17 goals and setting up seven more for his team-mates.

With Cerny’s loan spell from Wolfsburg coming towards its conclusion, questions have been raised over whether the club will try to sign him permanently in the summer.

The potential fee that Rangers will need to pay to sign Cerny has now emerged at £5.5m and Bartley feels that it is not an extraordinary figure given the current market.

As such, he believes that Rangers splashing £5.5m is a simple decision for the club to make, especially if a mooted takeover happens.

“Every Rangers fan will want to keep him. I think 90 per cent of them will want him to stay regardless”, Bartley said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (7:46).

Club Years Ajax 2015-2019 Utrecht 2019-2021 Twente (loan) 2020-2021 Twente 2021-2023 Wolfsburg 2023- Rangers (loan) 2024- Vaclav Cerny’s career history

“But they didn’t know what the figures were going to be.

“In the modern market, £5.5m isn’t ridiculous. If they are to be taken over they are going to have a bigger budget in the summer.

“£5.5m I really think is a no-brainer.”

Rangers are waiting to see if a takeover from Leeds United‘s owners the 49ers goes through, which they will hope can increase the transfer budget for the summer.

There is also a question mark over who will be in the dugout at Ibrox next season with Barry Ferguson, who takes his side to Dundee this weekend, only the interim boss.