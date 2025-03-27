Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves loan star Joe Hodge is of the view that Huddersfield Town interim boss Jon Worthington’s high-intensity football suits him.

The Midlands outfit brought in Hodge from Manchester City in 2021 and he spent the second half of last season with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, battling relegation.

Hodge joined League One side Huddersfield in the summer on loan from Wolves and missed the early part of the season due to a groin injury.

Since returning from injury, the 22-year-old Wolves defensive midfielder has featured 15 times in the league for Huddersfield and recently has witnessed managerial changes as Michael Duff left the club and Worthington joined as interim boss.

Hodge admitted that Worthington’s style of football, where the players need to play with high intensity and are required to be aggressive and press the opposition, suits him nicely.

When asked about whether the new manager’s style of football gets the best out of him, Hodge said at a press conference (13:25): “Yes, I think so.

“I like to play with high intensity, getting on the ball, getting into people’s faces, being aggressive, so I think if we are going to play like that, it sort of suits and hopefully gets the best out of me.”

Season Club 2021 Manchester City 2021 (loan) Derry City 2021- Wolves 2024 (loan) QPR 2024-2025 (loan) Huddersfield Town Joe Hodge’s career so far

Hodge also pointed out that he is used to playing high-intensity football at Wolves and also added that he played a similar style of football at QPR last season on loan.

When it was mentioned that he used to play a similar type of football at the Manchester City academy, he added: “Yes, but not just that; it has been a while since I have been at City, so the way I was playing at Wolves that way and even last year on loan, I think that sort of suits my game, my profile as a player, so yes, it should suit me well.”

At the weekend, Hodge featured for 75 minutes against Crawley Town and helped Huddersfield register a 5-1 victory in League One.

The Wolves star will be hoping to finish the season strongly as the Terriers are currently in sixth place and are fighting for promotion, which would come through the playoffs if it happens.