Richard Keys has told Liverpool that they should have done what he told them to do and sold Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the winter window.

The Liverpool academy product is in the last few months of his contract with the Merseyside outfit and Spanish giants Real Madrid have been his long-time admirers.

Real Madrid came with a bid in the winter transfer window in the region of £20m, which was deemed too low by Liverpool and they refused to sell him in the hope of securing a deal with him.

Alexander-Arnold refused to play ball though and he is now likely Real Madrid bound, which has enraged a part of the Liverpool fanbase, as they are on the verge of losing the English international on a free transfer in the summer.

Keys is of the view Alexander-Arnold was never going to sign a new deal to extend his stay with Liverpool and stressed that in the past he advised the Reds to take up Real Madrid’s offer and part ways with the right-back.

The veteran broadcaster believes that Liverpool winning the Premier League this season was never dependent on Alexander-Arnold and thinks that by trying to keep him at the club, the Reds have made the situation sour.

“Like I said – Liverpool should’ve got rid of TAA in January and banked the £20m on offer”, Keys wrote on his X account.

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 2 6 Champions League 8 – 1 FA Cup 1 1 EFL Cup 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold’s season so far

“He was never going to stay.

“Now it’s turned nasty and he’s no use to them anyway.

“Him staying was never going to determine whether they won the title.”

Alexander-Arnold is not the only player Liverpool should be worried about losing on a free transfer, as their rock in the back, Virgil van Dijk and forward, Mohamed Salah, are going to be out of contract in June with several clubs sure to be showing interest in them.