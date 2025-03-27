Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Peterborough United’s Malik Mothersille, who came up through the youth ranks at Chelsea, has added real pace and power in the number ten role, reminiscent of how Morgan Rogers did when he was deployed there.

Darren Ferguson’s men have struggled to consistently perform in their matches this season, because of which they currently sit 15th in the League One table with 45 points on the board.

Peterborough, however, have seen a recent upturn in form as they are undefeated in their last seven League One matches, something which has largely banished relegation fears.

Mothersille has played a big part in the Posh’s fine form lately as he has registered six goal contributions in his last eight matches.

The former Chelsea academy player has played in 48 matches in all competitions this campaign and has racked up 15 goals and eight assists for the Posh.

Clarke feels that the Peterborough youngster is not a typical number ten like Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, with the 21-year-old being more physical and athletic.

The former EFL star thinks the ex-Chelsea youngster is doing more what Aston Villa’s Rogers did when he played as a number ten and is bringing different qualities to the role for Posh.

Clarke told What The EFL (4:35): “What he has done, Ferguson, he has just tweaked things a little bit and he has put Malik Mothersille in as the number ten.

“Now this reminds me of Morgan Rogers playing at number ten, it is not your typical Odegaard style of player, who flips between the lines and drops the shoulder and is really clever.

Competition Appearances League One 37 EFL Trophy 7 FA Cup 3 EFL Cup 1 Malik Mothersille’s season so far

“Mothersille is obviously more of a pacey player, more athletic, powerful and can play, that is what he brings to that number ten role.

“He has just got great running power, directness and he was brilliant in this game [against Charlton Athletic] and got a goal that his performance deserved.

“They are in good form now coming in towards that Vertu Trophy final against Birmingham City.”

Ferguson’s men will look to lift their second EFL Trophy on the bounce next month, after winning 2-1 against Wycombe Wanderers in the final last year.

With four goals and one assist in the EFL Trophy this season, Peterborough will rely heavily on Mothersille to continue his fine form in the final against Birmingham City next month, as the club aim to finish the campaign on a positive note.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea might regret not having been able to keep hold of Mothersille, who they sold to Peterborough on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2023.