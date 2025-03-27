Jeff Holmes/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Craig Moore believes that the Dundee game at the weekend could be a banana skin for the Gers, but it could also allow Barry Ferguson to find consistency.

In the five matches Ferguson has been in charge of the Rangers team for so far, he has won three and lost two.

Though the Europa League last 16 second leg loss to Fenerbahce did not cost them much as they eventually went through on penalties, the loss to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership did prevent them from earning three points.

Now Rangers head to Dundee to look for another three points and we have backed them to get the win in our match preview here.

It will nonetheless be a tricky affair given Rangers’ recent record against the same opponents, with the last two Dens Park clashes ending in draws.

The confidence of Tony Docherty’s team will also be boosted by the fact that they come fresh from a win against their rivals Dundee United.

Moore does accept that the Dundee game represents a game in which Rangers could slip up, but he feels Ferguson will view it as an opportunity to start to try and establish some much needed consistency.

“Potentially [it will be a banana skin]”, former Rangers defender Moore said on Go Radio (1:08.58).

Result Date Dundee United 2-4 Dundee 16/03 Hearts 3-1 Dundee 07/03 Dundee 1-1 St Johnstone 01/03 Dundee’s last three games

“Dundee got a fantastic result in the derby. They have been a team that have certainly caused Rangers problems in recent times.

“At times, they have probably performed better than their league position suggests.

“And they are coming on on the back of a really good away win in the derby themselves.

“So, real tough test.

“And I think it is a good opportunity for Barry to be able to show that, I think you can talk about the last eight [in Europe], you can talk about the win against Celtic away from home.

“There has been the blip in terms of the Motherwell game and he is looking for consistency.

“Consistency for Barry Ferguson means going and winning games like this against Dundee.”

If Ferguson does want to throw his hat into the ring to become the next permanent Rangers manager then he will need to show he can get results domestically.

Recent Rangers bosses in the shape of Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement all regularly slipped up against smaller sides.