Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has admitted that he is not sure whether Liverpool loan star Jayden Danns will be able to join the side this season.

The 19-year-old centre forward is highly rated at Anfield and Liverpool decided in the winter window that a loan spell would benefit youngster Danns.

A host of Championship outfits lined up for Danns as the player was well sought after in the market, but Sunderland managed to beat stiff competition to land the signature of the striker.

A back issue emerged during the medical of Danns and both clubs agreed that the youngster will undergo treatment at Liverpool before joining the Sunderland squad.

However, two months have gone and Danns has yet to recover from his injury, leaving Sunderland in a bit of a tough situation with their centre forward options.

Le Bris has been asked repeatedly for an update regarding Danns and he revealed that the Liverpool starlet is not expected to join them in the immediate future, but indicated that he is still hoping that Danns can join them, as a part of the season is still left.

The Sunderland boss also admitted that he and the club have no clue whether they will be able to see Danns in Black Cats colours this season.

Competition Games Goals Premier League 1 – FA Cup 1 1 EFL Cup 1 – Jayden Danns’ season so far

When asked whether there is any chance of Danns joining them, Le Bris told a press conference (5:00): “Well not at this point right now, but the season is running, so it would be difficult.

“We don’t know exactly.”

Sunderland are sitting fourth in the league table and with eight games to go, they are in a strong position to secure a place in the playoffs.

If Danns manages to get fit by the end of April, he will be able to assist Sunderland in their attempt to secure promotion through the playoffs.