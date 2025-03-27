Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City interim manager Alan Sheehan believes that it is always going to be a challenge to face a team of Leeds United’s quality, no matter what kind of form they are in.

The Swans are set to visit Elland Road this weekend and are trying to hit at Daniel Farke’s team while they are in a pressure situation.

The Whites have drawn two, lost one and won one of their last four league games, due to which they have lost the advantage over fellow automatic promotion-chasers Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table.

However, Sheehan believes that Leeds are the best team in the division and no matter what form they are in, they could still be a threat with the quality of players they have got.

He stressed that every team has to visit Elland Road and now it is Swansea’s turn.

“You have to go there at some point, obviously”, the interim manager said at a press conference (7:30).

“They are a top team for this league. To put it up any other way would be silly. It’s probably the toughest game of the season.

“To go to Elland Road is going to be hell of a challenge, so it doesn’t matter really what form they are on. You know what challenge you are going to get when you go to Elland Road.

Result Date Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City 29/11/23 Leeds United 0-1 Swansea City 31/08/19 Leeds United 2-1 Swansea City 13/02/19 Swansea City’s last three visits to Elland Road

“Top, top team for the Championship and [we are] expecting a difficult challenge.”

Leeds will have former Swansea City players in their ranks, including Dan James and Joel Piroe, and the duo can make life even more difficult for the visitors than we have predicted in our match preview here.

Sheehan believes that there are high-level players everywhere and even those coming off the bench can make a difference for Farke’s side.

“I think they have got quality all over the field. High levels players for this division.

“That is why they are where they are really.

“They have got a lot of attacking prowess at the football club in the starting eleven and on the bench to bring on.

“So we have to understand the challenge and bring it.”

The Swans are in no immediate danger of being relegated but they need points to get as far away as possible from danger.

They have lost their last two games and need to bounce back.