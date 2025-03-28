Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan believes that Cambridge United will not roll over on Saturday and the visitors can expect one hell of a game.

Both sides find themselves at the wrong end of the table and are fighting to save their League One status at the end of the season.

Nolan’s team, though, have the upper hand as they are well above the drop zone, enjoying a 12-point lead over their opponents.

The former Newcastle United man, though, believes that Neil Harris’ side will not roll over and will put up a fight to make things harder for the visitors.

“We have to go there and earn the right, they won’t roll over and we know we are in for one hell of a game”, Nolan said at a press conference.

Reflecting on Northampton’s last match against Blackpool, one that they lost 2-0 in the end, Nolan added: “I’m under no illusions and this game will be as hard as Blackpool was last weekend.

“We need to make sure we turn up, execute our game plan and if we do that then we have a really good chance.

Result Date Northampton 0-0 Cambridge United 21/11/24 Cambridge United 1-1 Northampton 09/03/24 Northampton 2-1 Cambridge United 25/11/23 Last three meetings

“The thing I was most disappointed with last weekend was the goals we conceded, it was too easy in those moments for Blackpool.

“We also had some really good opportunities to hurt and punish Blackpool that we didn’t take. We didn’t show enough composure at times and when we got ourselves into good positions, we didn’t execute.”

Nolan is clear that Northampton know what they need to do ahead of the clash with Cambridge United.

“It’s a learning curve and we know where we need to improve.”

Cambridge United are running out of time as they still find themselves 12 points off safety with eight games to go.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season ended in a 0-0 draw.