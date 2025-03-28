Pete Norton/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has sent out a warning to Liverpool linked defender Jorrel Hato, warning him that it is too soon to leave Ajax for a big club.

Liverpool are set to win their 20th Premier League title this season, but Arne Slot could have some issues shaping his squad next term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts are set to expire at the end of this season, and they are looking at bringing in new defensive options to the squad.

The Reds have been linked with multiple defenders across Europe, but Ajax’s 19-year-old star defender Hato has emerged as a top option for them.

Liverpool legend Jan Molby recently had his say about a potential move for Hato.

Dutch journalist Driessen recognises Hato’s ceiling as a player, but has advised the teenager to stay at Ajax for at least one more season to develop.

The 61-year-old feels that if Hato moves to a big club too soon, it could go very wrong for the in-demand Ajax star defender.

“Hato shows a lot of potential, but choosing a top-eight club from Europe in the summer could just go wrong”, Driessen wrote in his De Telegraaf column.

Competition Games played Eredivisie 23 Europa League 11 Europa League Qualifiers 6 Dutch Cup 2 Jorrel Hato’s current season at Ajax

“An intermediate step would suit Hato better, or stay at Ajax for another year and manifest yourself in at least eight Champions League matches, followed by World Cup participation.

“Then you enter as Jorrel Hato just a little differently, as someone with more baggage and status.”

Despite being only 19, Hato is a senior Dutch international and has played more than 100 senior games for the Ajax first team.

He is a man in demand, and with his current contract running until the summer of 2028, it remains to be seen if Hato will stay put for another season or if he will make a move in the next transfer window.