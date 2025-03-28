Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has insisted that his side will have to look into ways of keeping hold of Rangers loan star Kieran Dowell.

Dowell was snapped up by the League One leaders in the winter transfer window and he has since featured in each of Birmingham City’s eleven games, scoring three goals.

The manager of Blues has been left impressed by the Rangers midfielder and wants to see him at the club beyond this season.

He took time to reveal that he has been in constant contact with the club’s director of football, Craig Gardner, to discuss squad management and Dowell is definitely one issue he would love the 38-year-old to address.

“He’s definitely someone I have been really encouraged by since he’s come in and from my point of view, I want players like that here”, Dowell told Birmingham Live.

“My communication is always around that stuff with Craig [Gardner], squad management and planning and who I think can really help us, and I think Kieran has done really well.

“I don’t know the exact context of what’s happening there with him, but it’s definitely something we will have to look into.”

Club Years Everton 2014-2020 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2017-2018 Sheffield United (loan) 2019 Derby County (loan) 2019-2020 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2020 Norwich City 2020-2023 Rangers 2023- Birmingham City (loan) 2025- Kieran Dowell’s career history

Rangers were happy to declare Dowell surplus to requirements in the winter window, but that was when now previous boss Philippe Clement was at the helm.

Any decision over making Dowell available may well come down to whoever is to be the next permanent manager at Rangers; Barry Ferguson is currently in interim charge.

Dowell himself is likely to be keen to make the move, especially as by the summer it is highly likely that Birmingham will again be a Championship club.

And Rangers could spy an opportunity to bank a tidy fee by selling Dowell to Blues in the summer transfer window, which could then be put into the transfer kitty ahead of what is expected to be a busy few months of squad reshaping.