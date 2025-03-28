Jeff Holmes/Getty Images

Dundee manager Tony Doherty has revealed that there has been a buzz at the club since the derby win and believes it should give the Dark Blues confidence ahead of their game against Rangers on Saturday.

Doherty’s men have endured a poor Scottish Premiership season so far, as they sit eleventh in the table with just 31 points on the board after 30 matches.

However, their recent 4-2 win against their arch rivals Dundee United before the international break has lifted the team’s morale.

Doherty revealed that the club has been buzzing after their derby win and believes that the result should give his players a lot of confidence at the weekend against Rangers, a game previewed here.

The Dark Blues boss admitted that it will be a big challenge for his team at the weekend, but feels they have played well in recent meetings with Rangers.

He told Dundee’s official site: “We have done well against Rangers in the league this season, but it will still be a challenging fixture.

“They will be buoyed by their derby victory, as are we.

Result Competition Dundee United 2-4 Dundee Scottish Premiership Hearts 3-1 Dundee Scottish Cup Dundee 1-1 St Johnstone Scottish Premiership Dundee’s last three results

“There’s a buzz about the place since the derby win.

“Hopefully, we can take the confidence from the victory going into this game.”

Though Rangers have experienced a poor domestic campaign this season, they are still in the Europa League and will look to build momentum before their quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao next month.

The Gers will be hopeful of beating a Dundee team that have only won one of their last six matches in the league, currently the worst record in the Scottish top flight.