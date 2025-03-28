Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge believes that his fellow loanee Tawanda Chirewa is already impacting games at Huddersfield Town.

Chirewa, 21, and also a Wolves academy star, joined Derby County on loan in the summer, but due to a thigh muscle injury, he failed to make the best of his time with the Rams and his loan deal was cut short.

Wolves sanctioned another loan deal for attacking midfielder Chirewa on winter deadline day to Huddersfield Town and since his arrival he has featured nine times, but has yet to register a goal or assist for the Terriers.

Chirewa was on national team duty and featured from the bench in Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifier game against Nigeria on Monday, where he scored a goal to help his team secure a 1-1 draw.

Hodge is of the opinion Chirewa is already impacting games for Huddersfield even though he is yet to register any goal contributions.

The Wolves loanee backed Chirewa to contribute more goals and assists in the coming weeks if he keeps on performing the way he is now and hopes that the Molineux star can help them achieve their goals.

When questioned whether he thinks Chirewa after his performance with the national team, will start to contribute more, Hodge said at a press conference (14:20): “I think he is already doing that with his performances.

Competition Games Minute s Championship – Derby County 5 145 League One – Huddersfield Town 9 485 EFL Cup – Derby County 1 45 Chirewa’s season so far

“I think everyone can see we are just waiting for the ball to drop to him or for him to just find the corner when he is having a shot or whatever.

“He is impacting games; I am sure there are goals and assists coming if he keeps performing the way he is whenever he is getting a chance.

“Hopefully he can add a few more goals and push us through where we need to be.”

The 21-year-old has made ten senior appearances for Wolves so far and despite his brilliant record at academy level, he has yet to register a goal or assist at senior level.

With nine more games remaining, Huddersfield will be hoping that Chirewa will be able to showcase his talents going forward to help them secure a spot in the playoffs to keep their promotion dream alive.