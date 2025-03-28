Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international James McFadden is of the view that if Rangers decide to sell their best player in the shape of Nicolas Raskin, in place of building something, it will raise questions about their ambitions.

Just before the international break, Rangers managed to secure a victory in the Old Firm derby, helped by Raskin’s excellent performance and he registered a goal and an assist in their 3-2 win.

The 24-year-old also made his debut for the Belgium national team during the international break and earned praise from former players for his display against Ukraine at the weekend.

Raskin’s recent performances have turned some heads and it has been suggested that Rangers might sell him in the summer if a suitable offer comes for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

McFadden is of the view that the Ibrox outfit should look to rebuild the club and he has questioned whether it is the right time for Rangers to sell Raskin, who he believes is their best player at this moment.

He admitted that Rangers in the past have sold their best players to make a profit but indicated that selling Raskin in the summer would send the wrong message about their ambitions.

When asked about whether Rangers should sell Raskin in the summer, McFadden said on Open Goal: “I am not saying it is not the right time for teams to look at him and say he can do well for me.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Scottish Premiership 26 6 Europa League 10 2 Scottish League Cup 2 – Scottish Cup 1 – Nicolas Raskin’s season so far

“I am saying, is it the right time for Rangers to be looking to sell him?… Potentially [they could get more in a year’s time] and obviously his form could take off, but I am more thinking Rangers are not in a good place at the minute, but they need to build something.

“Straight away, building, are you going to sell the player that has been the best player for you? What are you saying in terms of your ambition?

“Are you saying right we are going to let the best player go?… I think they [Celtic] have done it from a position of strength, and I don’t think this is the right [time].”

The 24-year-old joined Rangers from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in the winter of 2023 and has been a regular for the Gers this season.

Rangers boss Barry Ferguson thinks that Raskin will need to find consistency in his game going forward and keep on producing for the Gers and his national team on a regular basis.

The Ibrox outfit are set to take on Dundee on Saturday, and Ferguson will expect Raskin to continue his form against the Dark Blues, which we think will end with a 2-0 scoreline in favour of Rangers.