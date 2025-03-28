George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Jayden Bogle has stressed the importance of building a good rhythm heading into a critical juncture of the season and hopes that it will start from the game against Swansea City at the weekend.

The Whites headed into the international break at the back of a shaky run, which saw them drop points and give hope to Sheffield United and Burnley that they can be overhauled.

They are currently equal on points with Sheffield United and lead Burnley by two points with eight games left to be played.

After losing out last season, the Yorkshire team are not keen on losing out yet again and will look to register all three points against a struggling Swansea City team, whom we have predicted to lose at Elland Road.

Reflecting on the game between the two sides in January, which was a close run affair, Bogle said on LUTV (2:08): “Obviously it was a hectic game but they happen throughout season sometimes you know.

“I think coming into the last eight games now I think it is important for us to get a good rhythm going into them.

“I think that starts on the weekend.”

Team Games Wins Leeds United 19 15 Sheffield United 19 13 Sunderland 19 11 Burnley 19 10 Bristol City 19 10 Coventry City 19 11 Top six Championship home records this season

Leeds have the best home record in the entire Championship and Bogle believes that Elland Road when packed is an incredibly difficult ground for opponents to visit.

“Every home game, we are confident and then again, it comes down to the support of the fans”, Bogle said.

“When the stadium is rocking, it is tough for anyone to come here.”

Leeds will start the clash against Swansea as firm favourites to record what will be their 16th win of the season at Elland Road in the Championship and any other outcome would be a huge shock.