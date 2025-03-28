Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes that Willy Gnonto gave a good advertisement of himself against QPR, increasing his chances of playing, but it is disappointing that he has an injury setback currently.

The Italy international came on as a second-half substitute at Loftus Road before the international break to replace Brenden Aaronson with his team 2-1 down.

An impressive showing from Gnonto meant that the Whites were able to come away with a point to prevent a major blow to their chances of clinching automatic promotion.

Farke was impressed with what he saw from the player, insisting that Gnonto has shown in the last few weeks that he is good enough to start.

While referring to Gnonto’s recent injury setback, the German manager expressed his hope of seeing the player back in action soon.

“He [Gnonto] had a little dip in form after an impressive start to the season”, Farke said at a press conference (11:45).

“But I got the feeling in general that in the last weeks, he came closer to start games again.

Club Years FC Zurich II 2020-2021 FC Zurich 2020-2022 Leeds United 2022- Willy Gnonto’s career history

“It was a good advertisement for him in the last game, I liked his performance in the second half against QPR very much.

“Of course, he has a lot of competition in offensive positions, natural winger positions or even the more central positions that he has not played that often.

“But a player who shows good performances and is on the up always increases his chances to play.

“It is disappointing for him and us that he has this little injury setback. But sometimes you have to accept it.

“Sometimes it is good to have a quality player, who can change a bit of the game sometimes from the bench.”

There have been discussions about opting for Gnonto instead of Aaronson in the number ten role, though Farke has given his backing to the United States star.

Leeds are set to make a late call on Gnonto ahead of their game against Swansea City on Saturday, which is previewed here.