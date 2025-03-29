Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven for this afternoon’s visit from Hearts to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers will be keen to see his side provide a response after a derby defeat last time out, but Hearts arrive in Glasgow in good form.

The Jambos have won four of their last five outings and, sitting in sixth, are keen to cement a spot in the top half as quickly as possible.

Celtic thrashed Hearts 4-1 at Tynecastle the last time the two sides met, but did suffer a shock defeat to the Jambos at Celtic Park in 2023, when they lost 2-0, something which will hand the visitors some encouragement.

With Kasper Schmeichel out injured, Finnish shot-stopper Viljami Sinisalo slots in between the sticks for Celtic this afternoon.

In defence, Rodgers selects a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Jeffrey Schlupp.

In the engine room, Celtic look towards a midfield of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Jota and Nicolas Kuhn support Daizen Maeda.

Rodgers can turn to his bench at any point in the 90 minutes if he feels changes are needed and his options include James Forrest and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Sinisalo, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Schlupp, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Jota, Kuhn, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Taylor, Trusty, Idah, Yang, McCowan, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston