George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Swansea City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s clash with Swansea City at Elland Road in the Championship.

Sheffield United beating Coventry City on Friday night has seen Leeds knocked off the top of the league table, but taking all three points from Swansea today would again put the Whites at the summit.

We expect them to so do, as per our match preview, and Swansea will start the game as big underdogs, having picked up just ten points from their last nine Championship clashes.

Leeds did drop points against QPR last time out though and now the pressure is on in the home stretch of the Championship.

Illan Meslier is between the sticks for Daniel Farke’s Leeds this afternoon, with faith continuing to be kept in the Frenchman.

In front of him are a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Farke go with Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rothwell, while Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Dan James support Joel Piroe.

The Leeds boss has options off the bench if he needs to try to shake things up at any point and they include Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Swansea City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Rothwell, Solomon, Aaronson, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Firpo, Schmidt, Tanaka, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph