George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-21 boss Scott Gardner wants the young Whites to manage the game better against Altrincham in the National League Cup next week.

Leeds United Under-21s currently sit mid-table in the Premier League 2 table with 24 points in 18 league games.

On Friday night, they went 2-0 up against Manchester United Under-21s at Leeds United Training Ground, thanks to first-half goals from Alfie Cresswell and Harry Gray.

In the second-half, though, the young Red Devils pegged them back by scoring twice, and Gardner wants his side to use the Manchester United draw as a learning experience.

Earlier this month, Leeds United Under-21s defeated Aldershot Town 3-1 in the National League Cup, after conceding, and Gardner wants more of the same.

The young Whites play National League side Altrincham in the National League Cup next week and Gardner is clear that his side need to manage the game better against the Robins.

“We are going to have to manage the game better”, the Leeds Under-21s boss said on LUTV (1:11) when he was asked about the National League Cup semi-finals.

Opponents Date Altrincham (National League Cup) (A) 1st April Middlesbrough Under-21 (Premier League 2) (H) 4th April Liverpool Under-21 (Premier League 2) (A) 13th April Leeds United U21s Next Three Games

“A little bit like we did at Aldershot; we went a goal down and we did not panic, and then we came back into the game, [we] managed the game really well.

“We have to use this [2-2 draw against Manchester United Under-21s] as a learning experience and be better in those moments.”

Altrincham are sitting ninth the National League table and beating Leeds United Under-21s would be a feather in their cap.

The young Whites have shown their steel in the newly formed National League Cup so far, and they will look to continue to march on to the final of the competition by getting the better of Altrincham.