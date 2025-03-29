Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that mentality is going to be key for Daniel Farke’s side at this final stage of the season and they will need to start games quickly.

The Whites have stuttered a bit in their last four games and have dropped to second place in the Championship, though they have a game in hand.

They are now set to host Swansea City at Elland Road, a day after their fellow promotion-chasers, Sheffield United, registered a 3-1 victory over Coventry City, and we believe they will return to winning ways.

With just eight games remaining for the season to draw to its conclusion, Matteo believes that mentality is going to be the key for the Whites as they work to fulfil the dream of the fans and everyone else associated with the club.

“Mentality now for me is massive at this stage of the season”, Matteo told LUTV (0:28).

“We need our leaders within our group.

“I keep mentioning our leaders, all our leaders should stand up and be counted. Our big players we need them in top form.

“Eight games to go, we know how important this is to the club and to the fans and to all us who want to get back to that Premier League.

Opposition Date Swansea City 29/03 Preston North End 12/04 Stoke City 21/04 Leeds United’s final three home games

“But these hard yards now, the lads have had a little break.

“They have been away doing a bit of training at Thorp Arch, making sure that they are working on the stuff they need to improve on.

“The lads have been away, but hopefully, they will come back fit.”

The Leeds legend stressed that the Whites must make sure they are starting games quickly, which they did not at QPR.

“I just think now we have got to make sure that we set the tone and we have got to start a lot quicker than we did in our last game.

“That was one thing we didn’t do well.”

Given Swansea City and Leeds’ recent runs of form, the margin of win could be even bigger for the Whites than we have predicted in our match preview here.

The Welsh side, under their interim manager Alan Sheehan, have lost their last two games in the division but are under no immediate risk of getting relegated.