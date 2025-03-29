Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that Swansea City will head to Elland Road with the mindset that if they win, it will be a bonus and so the pressure will be on the hosts today.

Following the international break, the Whites are set to resume action with a home match against strugglers Swansea City this afternoon.

The 50-year-old believes that though there is a big gap between the two teams in the league table, it could still be a tough game as the visitors will arrive at Elland Road with nothing to lose.

Matteo expects the Welsh side to commit to set-pieces and if they manage to score and win, it will be a bonus.

Given the high stakes, the home side will be under more pressure to win, according to Matteo, but they have to take it in their stride and go for the kill to make sure that the margin of victory is higher than what we have predicted in our match preview here.

“I always find sometimes that because we are so good at home, when we play against a so-called lesser team, which I don’t like to use that word but on paper we are the better team”, Matteo told LUTV (1:56).

“In terms of points tally, we are miles ahead of them. But they have got nothing to lose.

Result Competition Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City Championship Leeds United 0-1 Swansea City Championship Leeds United 2-1 Swansea City Championship Swansea City’s last three Elland Road visits

“So they will come and set up like every team does and will commit to set-pieces. So again we have got to make sure defensively we have got to be very strong against set-pieces.

“And make sure that we are far ahead on everything. At this stage of the season, you can’t leave out anything out there.

“And like I said, Swansea, are they safe? Probably not really. Swansea as a game, though, will come like – if you win, it is a bonus. This is a bonus for them.

“So, they have got nothing to lose, but we have.

“So, in a way, the pressure is on us, but I always think pressure is a good thing in football. And top players can react to pressure.

“I think we have got good players within our squad to make sure that we can react.”

Leeds United have stuttered a bit of late, winning one, losing one and drawing two of their last four games.

Despite that stutter, a Swansea win at Elland Road would be a shock result which would echo around the Championship.