Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier displayed a ‘lack of concentration’ when gifting Swansea City their first goal in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road, former winger Perry Groves believes.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds blew the chance to move back to the top of the Championship table on Saturday when they were held to a draw by Swansea.

The result has even allowed Burnley, in third, to draw level on points with them and fingers are being pointed at Leeds goalkeeper Meslier.

While he saved a penalty in the first half, in the second half he dropped a ball into the box, resulting in Swansea scoring, and then in stoppage time saw an effort go underneath him, which handed Swans a 2-2 draw.

The first goal he conceded has especially come under the microscope and Groves thinks it was simply down to a lack of concentration on the part of the goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier went through it all this afternoon as Leeds United conceded late on to draw against Swansea…😬 pic.twitter.com/aYMnMHgPlQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 29, 2025

He stressed that Meslier was not being physically challenged and just switched off, which gifted Swansea a goal.

“It is is lack of concentration. All it is, he has lost his focus”, Groves said on talkSPORT 2 (29th March, 16:40).

Competition Clean sheets Championship 21 FA Cup – EFL Cup – Illan Meslier this season

“Sometimes you can understand if you’re being challenged; if there is a physical challenge on you it might knock you or knock you off balance.

“There’s no Swansea player around him whatever. It is just switching off for that nanosecond and that can cost you in professional football at any level.”

Meslier has regularly made goalkeeping errors throughout the course of the Championship season, but Whites boss Farke has continued to stick with him.

With the pressure now growing on Leeds from game to game, as they face the real prospect they may blow their chance of automatic promotion, questions will again be asked of Farke over whether he should continue to keep Meslier between the sticks or drop him for Karl Darlow.