George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White has raised the question of whether the Whites defenders are as good as they are thought to be, amid a 2-2 draw at home with Swansea City.

It took under one minute for Leeds to go ahead at Elland Road through Brenden Aaronson, but Swansea did peg them back when Harry Darling took advantage of a howler from Illan Meslier to score.

Leeds though looked to have won it when Willy Gnonto scored just minutes after being brought on from the bench, with it being 2-1 heading into stoppage time.

Daniel Farke’s men could not see the Championship game out however and, in the 95th minute, Swansea’s Zan Vipotnik beat Meslier with a low shot to make it 2-2.

The result means that Leeds are second in the Championship table and are now level on points with third placed Burnley.

Leeds are now wobbling and have won just one of their last five league games, leading to worries about another late collapse.

Former Leeds defender White thinks that there may be questions which need asking about the backline and whether they can handle opposing sides pressing them.

Brought on Brought off Minute Ao Tanaka Ethan Ampadu 58th Junior Firpo Sam Byram 72nd Largie Ramazani Manor Solomon 72nd Mateo Joseph Brenden Aaronson 72nd Willy Gnonto Dan James 85th Daniel Farke’s substitutions vs Swansea

He said on BBC Radio Leeds post match (29th March, 5:30pm): “Are our defenders not as good on the ball as we think they are under certain situations and playing out from the back?

“We were just sloppy all over the pitch today and I’m hoping it’s just that little bit of rustiness of not having a game in two weeks and players travelling in and out.

“I’m hoping that’s what the cause is, but it is a cause for concern, for sure.”

Leeds are next due to head to Luton Town, who are scrapping to survive in the Championship, and Farke will hope his men can get back to winning ways.

Luton have won two of their last three games in the Championship, but Leeds will still start as favourites to get the win in the clash between the two sides.