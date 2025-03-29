George Wood/Getty Images

Former winger Perry Groves has lauded Swansea City midfielder Lewis O’Brien for his performance against Leeds United and joked he has not just picked him out because he is also ginger.

Swansea grabbed a 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Saturday in what was a shock result, as Leeds had been expected to continue their excellent record at home.

O’Brien was superb throughout the Championship clash as he clocked the full 90 minutes, picking up a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

His performance caught the eye of ex-Arsenal man Groves, who was keen to salute O’Brien for his display in Yorkshire.

He joked that he was not praising O’Brien simply because he is, like him, ginger, and noted how he worked well with Liam Cullen.

Groves said on talkSPORT 2 (29th March, 16:42): “O’Brien, it’s not just because he’s ginger and we’ve got to keep the ginger flag flying, he’s been absolutely outstanding playing in that sort of false ten, false nine, drifting around Cullen.”

O’Brien only joined Swansea in the winter transfer window, on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Club Years Huddersfield Town 2018-2022 Bradford City (loan) 2018-2019 Nottingham Forest 2022 DC United (loan) 2023- Middlesbrough (loan) 2023-2024 Los Angeles FC (loan) 2024 Swansea City (loan) 2025- Lewis O’Brien’s career history

Leeds were admirers of O’Brien from his time at Huddersfield Town and were keen to land him when he was on the books at the Terriers.

It was Nottingham Forest who eventually ended O’Brien’s association with Huddersfield in 2022, but he has had a nomadic existence since.

The midfielder has had a series of loan spells away from Nottingham Forest, even playing in the MLS with DC United and Los Angeles FC.

It remains to be seen what is next for O’Brien after his loan at Swansea, but good performances for the Welsh side will do his cause no harm.