Former top flight attacker Tam McManus thinks Cyriel Dessers could have scored four or five goals against Dundee, as Rangers ran out 4-3 winners.

The Gers headed to Dens Park in a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday evening as firm favourites to pick up the win, something we predicted they would do in our match preview.

It looked like Rangers were heading for defeat though as Dundee pulled two goals ahead by just the 19th minute.

Barry Ferguson’s men had hope handed to them just before half time when an own goal reduced the arrears.

When they fell 3-1 behind just after the hour mark though it looked like game over for the visitors.

James Tavernier (75th minute) and Tom Lawrence (81st minute) levelled matters though, before an injury time Dessers winner secured all three points for the Gers to complete an amazing comeback.

Dessers had a whopping eleven attempts on goal throughout the match, but managed to notch just one goal.

Result Competition Date Rangers 1-2 Motherwell League 01/03 Fenerbahce 1-3 Rangers Europa League 06/03 Rangers 0-2 Fenerbahce Europa League 13/03 Celtic 2-3 Rangers League 16/03 Dundee 3-4 Rangers League 29/03 Rangers’ last five results

Former top flight attacker McManus was thrilled with what both sides served up and admits that it might be the best game he has seen all season.

The ex-Hibernian man believes that Dessers could have ended the night having scored four or five goals.

McManus said on X: “What a game that was!!!

“Probably best game I’ve seen all season could have been any score.

“Dundee again tremendous going forward but really shaky at the back.

“Rangers showing character again to dig out a win again despite not playing well.

“Dessers could have scored 4 or 5.”

Despite the win, Ferguson is likely to be concerned by how easily Rangers’ defence was breached, especially given the level that Europa League opponents Athletic Bilbao will be operating at.

Athletic Bilbao, who head to Ibrox on 10th April, are in action in La Liga on Sunday against Osasuna.