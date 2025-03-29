Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Bromley boss Andy Woodman has admitted that Crystal Palace loan star Danny Imray has been significantly influential for the Ravens and expressed his delight at having the Eagles loanee available again.

The 21-year-old wide-attacker came through at Essex-based semi-professional side Chelmsford City and was picked up by the Premier League side’s academy in 2021.

He has played close to 50 games for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s and was sent out on loan to League Two mid-table side Bromley in the summer.

Imray has featured regularly at the Ravens all season as he has clocked almost 3,000 minutes at Bromley, featuring in 36 games in all competitions.

He got injured, though, late last month, and missed six league games on the bounce, only coming back last weekend against Carlisle United for 33 minutes.

Woodman has hailed the Eagles loan star for his contributions at Bromley this season, and he kept no secret about how happy he is to have Imray fit and ready to play again.

“Yes, it is great to have Danny back in the building; he has come back at a good time for us”, Woodman told the Ravens’ media (2:04) when he was asked about the 21-year-old attacker.

Club Season Chelmsford City 2020-2021 Crystal Palace 2021- Chelmsford City (loan) 2022 Bromley (loan) 2024- Danny Imray’s career history

“We know what Danny is, we know what Danny adds to us, we know what he has done for us.

“So, it is brilliant to have him available again.”

Imray has contributed to nine goals directly for Bromley this term, scoring twice and assisting the other seven across all competitions.

It remains to be seen what plans the Premier League club have for Imray next season after he impressed in his loan spell at Hayes Lane.