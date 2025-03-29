Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has expressed his confidence in Daizen Maeda after the Bhoys thrashed Hearts 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

After losing the Glasgow derby before the international break, Rodgers was looking for a response against Hearts on Saturday afternoon and he got it as Celtic recorded a routine win.

Maeda, leading the line, struck in the 17th and 41st minutes, while Jota helped himself to a goal in the 24th minute.

Celtic kept a clean sheet to put the cherry on top of the cake as they claimed another three points to move closer to the league title.

Rodgers was especially pleased with what he saw from Maeda and explained that when he sees the Japanese attacker through on goal, he only expects one outcome.

“The way we played through the press for all three goals was really impressive”, Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

“For the players to come back from the international break and to play with the connection and authority, I was really pleased.

Result Competition Date Celtic 5-1 Aberdeen League 25/02 St Mirren 2-5 Celtic League 01/03 Celtic 2-0 Hibernian Cup 09/03 Celtic 2-3 Rangers League 16/03 Celtic 3-0 Hearts League 29/03 Celtic’s last five results

“You see what Daizen Maeda gives the team with that relentless appetite to press. When he’s in, you fancy him to score”, he added.

Celtic decided not to go into the transfer market to replace Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window and so far, their decision is being vindicated.

Rodgers’ side are due to take on St Johnstone away from home in their next Scottish Premiership outing and the boss will be keen to put down a market ahead of playing the same opponents in the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month.