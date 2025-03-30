Stu Forster/Getty Images

Galatasaray duo Baris Alper Yilmaz and Yunus Akgan are being closely monitored by Premier League pair Newcastle United and Aston Villa ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League is now rapidly heading into the business end of the season and teams have started to plan for the summer transfer window, which will open in June.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both looking to secure a place in Europe next season and they have identified positions they want to improve.

Eddie Howe’s side want to add to their forward department and Miguel Almiron’s departure has left them short in the right wing department.

Aston Villa are also alive to the possibility of adding a winger, with the rule being run over potential targets.

According to Turkish outlet GS Gazete, Newcastle and Aston Villa both have their eyes on the Turkish Super Lig and specifically on champions Galatasaray.

They are looking at Yilmaz and Akgun, two players who are also drawing interest from Lyon and Real Betis.

Player Games Goals Assists Baris Alper Yilmaz 41 11 5 Yunus Akgun 35 11 8 Yimaz and Akgun’s statistics in all competitions this season

It is suggested that the Turkish giants want a fee in the region of €70m combined for the wingers, although it is unclear whether Newcastle and Aston Villa are planning to sign them both.

Akgun has experience of playing in English football, as he spent last season with Leicester City on loan and this season he has made 14 goal contributions in 23 league games.

Yilmaz, who can play on the left wing as well, has been excellent in front of goal and has netted ten goals in 27 Super Lig outings.

All eyes will be on whether any bids are lodged for the pair in the summer window, but Galatasaray are willing to do business if the price is right.