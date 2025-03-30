Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa linked defender Maxim De Cuyper has admitted that he would like to move on from Belgian giants Club Brugge as he wants to experience a new adventure in his career.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are trying to make sure they secure a European spot through their Premier League finish this season, but they are still in action in the Champions League.

That run, which will see them face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final stage, saw the club come up against Belgian side Club Brugge, in the league phase and the last 16.

Aston Villa are already thinking about the summer transfer window, and they have been linked with a Club Brugge full-back, even though they have the quality of Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen.

Club Burgge star De Cuyper, who is a Belgian international, is the player Villa are credited with wanting, and the 24-year-old is now also keen on moving.

He admitted that at one point he wanted to stay at Club Brugge all his life, but now he is looking for new adventures, amid AC Milan also being keen on him.

“I have come to a point where I would like a transfer”, De Cuyper was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant regarding his future.

Club Years Club Brugge 2020- Club NXT 2020-21 Westerlo 2021-23 (loan) Maxim De Cuyper’s career history

“That was not the case before.

“At that time I intended to join Club Brugge by breaking through and staying there all my career; now I feel like the adventure. “

The attacking full-back has been impressive for club and country as he already has nine goal contributions for the Belgian outfit this season, and he scored an important goal for his country against Ukraine during the international break.

De Cuyper has high-profile suitors, and Aston Villa may need to be quick and efficient if they want to get their hands on the Belgian in the summer.