Everton boss David Moyes is keen to read a report on one of the club’s summer targets after sending a trusted ally to watch him in action on Saturday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Moyes quickly banished any worries about relegation when he took over at Goodison Park and now the club are planning to make a splash in their new stadium.

The Toffees have had to watch their finances closely in recent transfer windows, which gave former boss Sean Dyche limited wiggle room as he tried to improve the squad.

The situation is expected to be different in the summer following the club’s takeover by The Friedkin Group.

Moyes is expecting to be able to put his stamp on the squad and work is ongoing to identify targets.

He sent his trusted ally Charlie Adam to check out Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg at the weekend, looking closely at a player who Everton have had on their radar for some time.

Moyes is now keen to see Adam’s report on the Sunderland talent, who has regularly been linked with Premier League sides.

Opponents Final score Middlesbrough (H) 1-0 Leeds United (H) 2-2 Luton Town (A) 1-2 Blackburn Rovers (A) 2-2 Chris Rigg’s Sunderland goals this season

Sunderland want a £40m fee in order to let Rigg go, but that is a sum that Everton will not meet.

All eyes will be on whether Sunderland have a rethink on the asking price, especially if they are struggling to tempt clubs into offering a big fee.

Despite being just 17 years old, Rigg has featured regularly for Sunderland over the course of the season, turning out 35 times in the Championship and being booked on seven occasions.

He has also chipped in with four league goals.