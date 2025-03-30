Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes sees the value of making long-haul trips in terms of Everton’s pre-season fixtures in the USA, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees have announced that they are going to the USA to participate in the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament.

Everton are set to play three games in the USA, against Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United between 26th July and 3rd August.

The Toffees boss will be keen to see just how his squad do on the pitch and off it, as he looks to bond the group together and also connect with the North American fans.

Moyes’ predecessor Sean Dyche was not a fan of making long away trips in pre-season, which he felt disturbed the training schedule.

However, Moyes does not see eye-to-eye with Dyche on the matter, as he sees the value of going on long-haul trips.

The current Everton boss took his team to the United Arab Emirates after their draw against Brentford on 26th February for a warm weather training camp.

Moyes worked with the team during a brief break Everton had in their fixture list to help team bonding and improve them under the Middle Eastern sun.

Everton have several areas to improve in their squad in the upcoming window and Moyes might get opportunities to see his new signings in action against Premier League opposition in the USA.

The Merseyside outfit kick off the Premier League summer series with their game against Bournemouth at Metlife Stadium on 26th July before they face Moyes’ former side, West Ham United, in Chicago on 30th July.

They will wrap up their campaign with their game against Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United on 3rd August at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.