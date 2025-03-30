Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Napoli could enter the race for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, who is drawing interest from Premier League pair Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte has Napoli battling for the Serie A title this season, but the club are considering what to do in the event that Victor Osimhen is sold this summer.

Osimhen is currently on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray and he could bring in cash for Napoli to reinvest into the team.

Napoli are aware that Romelu Lukaku is getting no younger – the Belgian will be 32 years old before the season ends – and are considering a move for Kean, according to Italian outlet Gonfialarete.

That could put the Italians on a collision course with Tottenham and Newcastle, who both have Kean firmly on their radar as a summer option.

Newcastle are expected to move to bring in an attacker to support Alexander Isak, with question marks over the future of the ageing Callum Wilson continuing to swirl.

Tottenham are also tipped to want more firepower as Timo Werner will be returned to RB Leipzig in the summer and it is unclear if Mathys Tel will stay.

Club Years Juventus 2016-19 Hellas Verona 2017-18 (on loan) Everton 2019-23 Paris Saint-Germain 2020-21 (on loan) Juventus 2021-23 (on loan) Juventus 2023-24 Fiorentina 2024- Moise Kean’s career history

Both clubs have been widely credited with holding an interest in Kean and could try to bring him back to the Premier League in the summer.

Kean has been impressive for La Viola this season as he has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in his 34 all-competition appearances.

He has also been linked with Arsenal.

Now it remains to be seen if the interested Premier League sides will make their moves for the Italy international in the summer window or if he will be more interested in staying in Italy, which would boost Napoli.