George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle insists there is not huge pressure on the players to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League as quickly as possible, though the Whites stars are keen to do that.

The Whites were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea City at the weekend and currently sit in second place in the Championship standings.

Leeds are keen to avoid having to go through the playoffs and though the Swansea result was a disappointment, they remain favourites to secure an automatic promotion spot.

There has been an expectation that there is huge pressure on Leeds to go up as soon as possible, but Bogle insists that is not the case internally, with a calmness coming from the staff and club.

Asked on LUTV (1:44) about the pressure to get the job done quickly along with the mindset of the group, Bogle said before the Swansea draw: “The mindset of the whole group is good and that comes from the coaching staff as well, and the club in general.

“I think there is not too much pressure on ourselves to have to get things done as soon as possible, even though we want to do that.

“But we take it game by game and put performances in training and then that takes it into game day.”

Opponents Date Luton Town (A) 05/04 Middlesbrough (A) 08/04 Preston North End (H) 12/04 Leeds United’s next three games

Leeds will be keen to recover quickly from dropping points against Swansea and have the opportunity to do that when they travel to face Luton Town next time out.

Burnley, in third spot, are now level on points with Leeds, but the Clarets have a number of tough games on the horizon.

Scott Parker’s men must play playoff hopefuls Coventry City away from home, also travelling to relegation battling Derby County.

They must also play host to league leaders Sheffield United before the end of the season.