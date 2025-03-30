Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres is ‘probably the best striker in the world’ at the moment in the view of Sporting Lisbon attacker Conrad Harder, who feels the hitman is worth his weight in gold.

Following his move from Coventry City to Sporting Lisbon, the Sweden international has gone from strength to strength, scoring on a regular basis both in Portuguese and European football.

Gyokeres has been hugely prolific and has scored an impressive 85 times in just 92 outings in total for Sporting Lisbon since he joined the club.

His exploits have put him on the radar of a who’s who of European giants, with Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United widely credited with keen interest in bringing him back to England.

Harder, who is being viewed as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old, insists that it is a great learning experience for him to see Gyokeres train and score goals on the pitch.

He believes that he is in the presence of possibly the top striker in the world on current form and explained that his professionalism with regards to training, and his finishing, is incredible.

“I can learn a lot from him”, Harder was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

“He’s probably the best striker in the world at the moment and being with him and seeing the way he trains and finishes is worth his weight in gold.

Competition Goals Primeira Liga 30 Champions League 6 Portuguese Cup 2 Portuguese League Cup 4 Portuguese Super Cup – Viktor Gyokeres’ goals this season

“I really look at the way he does things and analyse him.

“It’s incredible to have someone like him around me. He’s not someone I should compare myself to at the moment.

“He’s in a league of his own, you have to have incredible respect for what he does.”

Harder himself has also been among the goals this season, scoring five of them in the league and one in the Champions League.

The attacker has four more assists to go with it.

He could be without the guidance of his senior team-mate next season though as Gyokeres is expected to be available for the affordable price of between €60m and €70m.