Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski would need to push for a move away from the north London club for his Italian suitors to get him out of Spurs in the summer transfer window.

The Sweden star is having an impressive campaign in a season where Spurs have been below average for the majority of the term.

Spurs have lost 15 of their 29 Premier League games, which sees them sitting all the way down in 14th in the league table and they are likely to miss out on European football next season.

Winning the Europa League is the light at the end of the tunnel that Spurs are trying to reach as it would rescue their season, but the jury is out on whether they will be able to do it.

Some players, though, have performed well in a dire season at Spurs, and attacking midfielder Kulusevski is an obvious name.

The 24-year-old has contributed to 20 goals directly in 42 games and he has suitors in Italy, where he has played before, with AC Milan amongst those sides keen.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, unless Kulusevski pushes for a move to leave Spurs, his suitors are expected not to get him as he is considered a very important player at the club.

Competition Games and goal contributions Premier League 27 games, 7 goals and 4 assists Europa League 8 games, 1 goal and 2 assists FA Cup 5 games, 1 goal and 3 assists EFL Cup 2 games, 1 goal and 1 assist Dejan Kulusevski’s current season at Spurs

Only if Kulusevski actively tries to push for a move away from Tottenham would the club be expected to consider offers to sanction an exit.

Kulusevski’s current contract keeps him in north London until the summer of 2028 and it is claimed Spurs would need to field proposals in excess of €50m to consider a sale.

AC Milan could miss out on next season’s Champions League as they are sitting ninth in Serie A, and it remains to be seen if Kulusevski would entertain a potential switch to the Rossoneri in that scenario.